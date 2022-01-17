Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. Adient has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $53.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adient by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

