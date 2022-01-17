Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.48.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.60. 391,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,530. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

