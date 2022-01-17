Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 in the last 90 days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $119.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

