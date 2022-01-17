Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $121,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $136.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

