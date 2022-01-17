Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $2,222,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter valued at $914,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 4.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 98,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period.

UYG stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $74.63.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

