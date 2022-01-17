Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $129.15 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

