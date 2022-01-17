Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,743 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $234.72 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Stephens upped their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

