AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. AeroVironment posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. 220,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,700. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,046.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AeroVironment by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

