Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of AGGZF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
