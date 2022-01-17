Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AGGZF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

