AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE ED opened at $83.52 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.