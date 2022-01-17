AGF Investments Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 474.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 878,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

