AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 731,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 130,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 864,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after acquiring an additional 166,431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

