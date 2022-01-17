AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $520.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.20. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

