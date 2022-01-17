AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

