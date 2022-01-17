AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 84,029 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2,887.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 34.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Masco by 48.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Masco by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 702,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after buying an additional 239,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Masco by 70.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,920 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $67.28 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.