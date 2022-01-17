AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,043.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,034.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,082.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

