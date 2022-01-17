AGF Investments LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

