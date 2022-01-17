AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $333.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.13. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

