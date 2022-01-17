AGF Investments LLC Sells 422 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $213.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,541,726 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

