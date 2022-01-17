AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

