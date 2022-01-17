AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

