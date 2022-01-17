Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Alarm.com worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $78.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

