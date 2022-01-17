Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $86,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,500,000 after acquiring an additional 207,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after acquiring an additional 103,230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,076,000 after buying an additional 426,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,475,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,383,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,823,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,673,000 after buying an additional 559,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

