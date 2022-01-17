Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 598,105 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 598,105 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.41% of United Rentals worth $104,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in United Rentals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Rentals by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,042,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.70.

URI opened at $327.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.41 and its 200 day moving average is $345.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.22 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

