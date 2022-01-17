Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,178 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.00% of HUTCHMED worth $62,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,350 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 508.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 239,538 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCM opened at $31.07 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

