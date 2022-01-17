Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) by 277.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341,345 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.88% of KnowBe4 worth $69,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,088,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,707,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $4,115,979.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,256,426 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on KNBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

