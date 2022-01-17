Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $81.54 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.28% of Tyson Foods worth $81,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN stock opened at $93.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $94.06.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.