Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SIX traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 93,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,760. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.