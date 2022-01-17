Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 4,639 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $155.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,480. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.71. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.