Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 869 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $10.80 on Monday, hitting $105.96. The stock had a trading volume of 662,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,990. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

