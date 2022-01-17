Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,372 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

DVN traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $50.39. 12,865,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,017,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.