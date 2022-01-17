Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 317,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $866.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.