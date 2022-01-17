Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 717,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,390. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

