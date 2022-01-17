Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,468 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Workday comprises about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 714,392 shares of company stock valued at $186,501,931. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

WDAY stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.31. 2,200,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,350. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,825.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.