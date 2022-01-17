AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,569 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

Shares of SQ opened at $133.29 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.16 and its 200-day moving average is $230.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

