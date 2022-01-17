AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 88,081 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 283.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,081 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Momentive Global worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $2,900,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $178,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,479 shares of company stock worth $1,093,451. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

