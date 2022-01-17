AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.