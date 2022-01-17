AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Qualys by 98,940.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 263.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,644 shares of company stock worth $64,765,222. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $126.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average is $119.16.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

