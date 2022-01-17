AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,347 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 721.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,314,000 after acquiring an additional 999,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2,534.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 252,106 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5,073.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,135 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $32,553,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $178.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.59. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

