AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 13,531 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

FNF stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

