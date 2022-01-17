AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 32,100 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

NYSE:FIS opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

