Analysts Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

