Analysts Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $815.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce sales of $815.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $856.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $773.85 million. Cabot posted sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 254,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cabot has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

