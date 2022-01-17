Analysts Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post $14.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.59 million and the lowest is $12.53 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $12.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $48.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

ELYS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 169,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 34,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,706.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224 over the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth $262,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

