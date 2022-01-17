Analysts Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

EZPW stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.94. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $346.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after purchasing an additional 199,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,231,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

