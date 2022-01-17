Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,954,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,063,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSE stock remained flat at $$12.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 137,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.