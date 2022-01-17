Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,954,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,063,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSE stock remained flat at $$12.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 137,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

