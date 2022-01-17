Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

NOK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,200,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,926,139. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Nokia by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 388,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

