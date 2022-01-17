Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Rite Aid reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

RAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $12.38 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

