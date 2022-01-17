Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.40. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $450,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 346,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Willdan Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Willdan Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

