Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Angi reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

ANGI stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,570. Angi has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

