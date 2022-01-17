Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post $12.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 475.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.72 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $369.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. 475,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $205,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

